2016 Ford Escape

82,145 KM

$20,995

4WD 4dr SE

4WD 4dr SE

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

82,145KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5865096
  • Stock #: 20U9D35A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G94GUA55950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,145 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Spoiler
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

