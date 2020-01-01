Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Escape

75,401 KM

Details Description Features

$20,325

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,325

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium HEATED LEATHER | LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium HEATED LEATHER | LOW KM

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 6302460
  2. 6302460
  3. 6302460
Contact Seller
Sale

$20,325

+ taxes & licensing

75,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6302460
  • Stock #: F3PXJB
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J96GUB49241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PXJB
  • Mileage 75,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 11559 kilometers below market average!

2016 Ford Escape Titanium HEATED LEATHER | LOW KM EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 4WD Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Heated Leather, Canadian Touring Package, Moonroof, Voice Activated Nav, Backup Cam, 4WD, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Canadian Touring Package, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Sony AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Voice-Activated Navigation System w/Sony Audio Sys.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Rear Collision Warning
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2018 RAM 1500 SLT CL...
 47,428 KM
$33,875 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 106,143 KM
$6,200 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Orlan...
 204,000 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory