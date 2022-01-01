2016 Ford Escape

Sale $15,375 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 1 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8136829

8136829 Stock #: F4BUEG

F4BUEG VIN: 1FMCU0G90GUC69118

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 159,107 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Front-wheel drive 3.21 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 57 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs) Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Smart Device Integration Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

