2016 Ford Escape

Listing ID: 8536418

8536418 Stock #: F4GETT

F4GETT VIN: 1FMCU9J95GUB77628

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sunset Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4GETT

Mileage 42,156 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Four Wheel Drive 3.07 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 57 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs) Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: Deletes active grille shutters Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Compass HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Smart Device Integration Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Rear Collision Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 390w Regular Amplifier Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Power Lift Gates Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather AppLink Parking Aid Sensor Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 8" centre LCD touch-screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports enhanced voice recognition SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: rear view camera

