2016 Ford Escape

42,156 KM

Details Description Features

$25,994

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium 301A | NAV | BLIS | PANO ROOF

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium 301A | NAV | BLIS | PANO ROOF

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

42,156KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8536418
  • Stock #: F4GETT
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J95GUB77628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunset Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4GETT
  • Mileage 42,156 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada: Low Kilometres!
2016 Ford Escape Titanium 301A | NAV | BLIS | PANO ROOF EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 4WD Sunset

Equipment Group 301A, Titanium Technology Package, Canadian Touring Package, SYNC 3, Power Front Seats, Driver Memory Seat, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Blind Spot Information System, Rear View Camera w/Sensors, Heated Front Seats, LOADED!, 4WD, 10 Speakers, 3.07 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Active Park Assist, Automatic temperature control, Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, BLIS w/Cross Traffic Alert, Block Heater, Brake assist, Canadian Touring Package, Delay-off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency Communication System: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 301A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Front Park Assist, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat, Memory Seat, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Power passenger seat, Power Windows, Radio data system, Radio: Sony AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Titanium Technology Package, Traction Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation System w/Sony Audio Sys, Wheels: 19" Alloy Luster Nickel.


Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
3.07 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs)
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: Deletes active grille shutters
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Rear Collision Warning
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
390w Regular Amplifier
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
AppLink
Parking Aid Sensor
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
8" centre LCD touch-screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities
911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
enhanced voice recognition
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: rear view camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

