2016 Ford Escape
Titanium 301A | NAV | BLIS | PANO ROOF
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
- Listing ID: 8536418
- Stock #: F4GETT
- VIN: 1FMCU9J95GUB77628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sunset Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,156 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada: Low Kilometres!
2016 Ford Escape Titanium 301A | NAV | BLIS | PANO ROOF EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 4WD Sunset
Equipment Group 301A, Titanium Technology Package, Canadian Touring Package, SYNC 3, Power Front Seats, Driver Memory Seat, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Blind Spot Information System, Rear View Camera w/Sensors, Heated Front Seats, LOADED!, 4WD, 10 Speakers, 3.07 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Active Park Assist, Automatic temperature control, Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, BLIS w/Cross Traffic Alert, Block Heater, Brake assist, Canadian Touring Package, Delay-off Headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency Communication System: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 301A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Front Park Assist, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat, Memory Seat, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Power passenger seat, Power Windows, Radio data system, Radio: Sony AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Titanium Technology Package, Traction Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation System w/Sony Audio Sys, Wheels: 19" Alloy Luster Nickel.
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Vehicle Features
