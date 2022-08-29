$20,888+ tax & licensing
204-888-4070
2016 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
$20,888
- Listing ID: 9082624
- Stock #: 5925
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX5GUA15925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 90,958 KM
Vehicle Description
BACK-UP CAMERA, ONSTAR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, 4WD, AIRBAGS, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, 5 PASSENGER, AM/FM/CD, HEATED MIRRORS, REAR DEFOGGER, ABS, BACK-UP CAMERA, MP3 CAPABILITY, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL, TURBO CHARGED
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.6L
90958 KMS
