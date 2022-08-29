Menu
2016 Ford Escape

90,958 KM

Details Description

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Auto Excell

204-888-4070

SE

SE

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

90,958KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9082624
  • Stock #: 5925
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX5GUA15925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5925
  • Mileage 90,958 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK-UP CAMERA, ONSTAR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, 4WD, AIRBAGS, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, 5 PASSENGER, AM/FM/CD, HEATED MIRRORS, REAR DEFOGGER, ABS, BACK-UP CAMERA, MP3 CAPABILITY, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL, TURBO CHARGED

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.6L
90958 KMS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

