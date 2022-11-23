$19,999+ tax & licensing
204-990-5659
2016 Ford Expedition
XLT *FULLY LOADED* *SAFETIED*
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
$19,999
- Listing ID: 9445533
- VIN: 1FMJU1JT7GEF13469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 202,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
2016 FORD EXPEDITION XLT FULLY LOADED AWD 3.5L 6 CYLINDER 7 passenger with 202,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, HEATED LEATHER seating FRONT AND BACK, AC/COOLED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, SUNROOF, BACK UP SENSORS, POWER TAILGATE, GPS/NAVIGATION, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $19,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 6-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $3,000 per claim, and more.
Vehicle Features
