2016 Ford Expedition

202,000 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2016 Ford Expedition

2016 Ford Expedition

XLT *FULLY LOADED* *SAFETIED*

2016 Ford Expedition

XLT *FULLY LOADED* *SAFETIED*

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

202,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9445533
  • VIN: 1FMJU1JT7GEF13469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

2016 FORD EXPEDITION XLT FULLY LOADED AWD 3.5L 6 CYLINDER 7 passenger with 202,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, HEATED LEATHER seating FRONT AND BACK, AC/COOLED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, SUNROOF, BACK UP SENSORS, POWER TAILGATE, GPS/NAVIGATION, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $19,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 6-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

