2016 Ford Expedition

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9445533

9445533 VIN: 1FMJU1JT7GEF13469

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.