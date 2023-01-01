Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

104,087 KM

Details

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

104,087KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463475
  • Stock #: 23153
  • VIN: 1FM5K7DH4GGA30589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Oxford White]
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 23153
  • Mileage 104,087 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

