2016 Ford Explorer

Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!<br><br> McWilliam auto is a changer of todays car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or dont know todays market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.<br><br> Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.DEALER PERMIT #4611<br><br> Call today: 204-560-1234<br><br> Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB <br><br> Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca<br><br> Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com<br><br> Click here for finance:<br><br> https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/<br><br> IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information. <br><br>

218,014 KM

Details Description

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

XLT 4DR

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
218,014KM
VIN 1FM5K8GT5GGB29461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 218,014 KM

Vehicle Description

