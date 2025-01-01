Menu
<h3 data-start=175 data-end=262>🚙 <strong data-start=182 data-end=262>For Sale: 2016 Ford Explorer Sport AWD – Loaded 6-Seater with Luxury & Power</strong></h3><p data-start=264 data-end=373><strong data-start=264 data-end=280>Dealer #4660</strong><br data-start=280 data-end=283 />📍 <strong data-start=286 data-end=338>The Car Guy Inc. – 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB</strong></p><h3 data-start=1928 data-end=1960>✅ <strong data-start=2075 data-end=2107>Certified & Safety Inspected</strong><br data-start=2107 data-end=2110 />✅ <strong data-start=2112 data-end=2151>In-house & bank financing available</strong><br data-start=2151 data-end=2154 /><br /></h3><p> </p><p data-start=375 data-end=721>Step into performance, luxury, and space with this fully loaded <strong data-start=439 data-end=471>2016 Ford Explorer Sport AWD</strong>. Powered by a robust <strong data-start=493 data-end=511>3.5L V6 engine</strong>, this SUV is designed for both family comfort and sporty driving. With seating for <strong data-start=595 data-end=611>6 passengers</strong>, thanks to premium <strong data-start=631 data-end=662>second-row captains chairs</strong>, this Explorer combines versatility with upscale features.</p><hr data-start=723 data-end=726 /><h3 data-start=728 data-end=755>📊 <strong data-start=735 data-end=755>Vehicle Overview</strong></h3><ul data-start=757 data-end=1043><li data-start=757 data-end=776><p data-start=759 data-end=776><strong data-start=759 data-end=768>Trim:</strong> Sport</p></li><li data-start=777 data-end=804><p data-start=779 data-end=804><strong data-start=779 data-end=790>Engine:</strong> 3.5L V6 Gas</p></li><li data-start=805 data-end=836><p data-start=807 data-end=836><strong data-start=807 data-end=824>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</p></li><li data-start=837 data-end=878><p data-start=839 data-end=878><strong data-start=839 data-end=854>Drivetrain:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li data-start=879 data-end=907><p data-start=881 data-end=907><strong data-start=881 data-end=894>Odometer:</strong> 215,500 KM</p></li><li data-start=908 data-end=938><p data-start=910 data-end=938><strong data-start=910 data-end=918>VIN:</strong> 1FM5K8GT2GGB67407</p></li><li data-start=939 data-end=988><p data-start=941 data-end=988><strong data-start=941 data-end=953>Seating:</strong> 6-Passenger with Captain’s Seats</p></li><li data-start=989 data-end=1043><p data-start=991 data-end=1043><strong data-start=991 data-end=1001>Color:</strong> White Exterior / Black Leather Interior</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1045 data-end=1048 /><h3 data-start=1050 data-end=1089>⭐ <strong data-start=1056 data-end=1089>Premium Features & Highlights</strong></h3><ul data-start=1091 data-end=1921><li data-start=1091 data-end=1150><p data-start=1093 data-end=1150>❄️ <strong data-start=1096 data-end=1127>Cooled & Heated Front Seats</strong> – All-season comfort</p></li><li data-start=1151 data-end=1227><p data-start=1153 data-end=1227>🛋️ <strong data-start=1157 data-end=1189>Power Adjustable Front Seats</strong> – Find the perfect driving position</p></li><li data-start=1228 data-end=1289><p data-start=1230 data-end=1289>🚗 <strong data-start=1233 data-end=1249>Remote Start</strong> – Start your Explorer from a distance</p></li><li data-start=1290 data-end=1344><p data-start=1292 data-end=1344>🎥 <strong data-start=1295 data-end=1312>Backup Camera</strong> – Safer reversing and parking</p></li><li data-start=1345 data-end=1411><p data-start=1347 data-end=1411>🧭 <strong data-start=1350 data-end=1373>Built-in Navigation</strong> – Get to your destination with ease</p></li><li data-start=1412 data-end=1472><p data-start=1414 data-end=1472>☀️ <strong data-start=1417 data-end=1438>Panoramic Sunroof</strong> – Enjoy an open-air feel inside</p></li><li data-start=1473 data-end=1542><p data-start=1475 data-end=1542>🪑 <strong data-start=1478 data-end=1508>Second-Row Captains Seats</strong> – Easy access and added comfort</p></li><li data-start=1543 data-end=1603><p data-start=1545 data-end=1603>🖥️ <strong data-start=1549 data-end=1572>Touchscreen Display</strong> – User-friendly infotainment</p></li><li data-start=1604 data-end=1660><p data-start=1606 data-end=1660>🗝️ <strong data-start=1610 data-end=1627>Keyless Entry</strong> – Convenient and secure access</p></li><li data-start=1661 data-end=1736><p data-start=1663 data-end=1736>🪟 <strong data-start=1666 data-end=1700>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</strong> – Full control at your fingertips</p></li><li data-start=1737 data-end=1817><p data-start=1739 data-end=1817>🦶 <strong data-start=1742 data-end=1787>Power Adjustable Pedals & Steering Column</strong> – Tailored for your comfort</p></li><li data-start=1818 data-end=1886><p data-start=1820 data-end=1886>🧵 <strong data-start=1823 data-end=1857>Premium Black Leather Interior</strong> – Sporty and sophisticated</p></li><li data-start=1887 data-end=1921><p data-start=1889 data-end=1921>🔑 <strong data-start=1892 data-end=1921>Comes with 2 Sets of Keys</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1923 data-end=1926 /><h3 data-start=1928 data-end=1960> </h3>

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FM5K8GT2GGB67407

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # GGB67407
  • Mileage 215,500 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seatbelt Air Bag

