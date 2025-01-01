$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Explorer
SPORT
2016 Ford Explorer
SPORT
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # GGB67407
- Mileage 215,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer #4660
📍 The Car Guy Inc. – 2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg MB
✅ In-house & bank financing available
Step into performance, luxury, and space with this fully loaded 2016 Ford Explorer Sport AWD. Powered by a robust 3.5L V6 engine, this SUV is designed for both family comfort and sporty driving. With seating for 6 passengers, thanks to premium second-row captain's chairs, this Explorer combines versatility with upscale features.📊 Vehicle Overview
Trim: Sport
Engine: 3.5L V6 Gas
Transmission: Automatic
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Odometer: 215,500 KM
VIN: 1FM5K8GT2GGB67407
Seating: 6-Passenger with Captain’s Seats
Color: White Exterior / Black Leather Interior
❄️ Cooled & Heated Front Seats – All-season comfort
🛋️ Power Adjustable Front Seats – Find the perfect driving position
🚗 Remote Start – Start your Explorer from a distance
🎥 Backup Camera – Safer reversing and parking
🧭 Built-in Navigation – Get to your destination with ease
☀️ Panoramic Sunroof – Enjoy an open-air feel inside
🪑 Second-Row Captain's Seats – Easy access and added comfort
🖥️ Touchscreen Display – User-friendly infotainment
🗝️ Keyless Entry – Convenient and secure access
🪟 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors – Full control at your fingertips
🦶 Power Adjustable Pedals & Steering Column – Tailored for your comfort
🧵 Premium Black Leather Interior – Sporty and sophisticated
🔑 Comes with 2 Sets of Keys
204-255-1297