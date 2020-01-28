CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner 2016 Ford Explorer XLT Shadow Black 2016 AWD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift



Navigation, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Power Lift Gate, Power Seats, AWD, 3.65 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All Weather Floor Mats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package (Class III), Turn signal indicator mirrors, Voice-Activated Navigation System, Wheels: 18" 5-spoke Aluminum Painted.





Reviews:

* Commonly praised are the Explorer's solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.

What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.

Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.



We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.



Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.

Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.

Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.

Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:

- Lien Search

- Vehicle History Report

- Accident/Damage Report

- Stolen Vehicle Report

- Available Extended Warranties

- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience

- Free Trade-In Appraisals

- Finance Pre-Approval Service

- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling

- On-Site Service Department

- Available Vehicle Protection Products

- Available Loan Protection Products

- Chartered Bank Financing

- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program

- Member of the Better Business Bureau

- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association

- Pet Friendly Facility

Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Convenience Keyless Entry

Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone

Mirror(s)-Heated

Mirror(s)-Power

Steering Wheel-Leather

Wheels: 18" 5-spoke Aluminum Painted

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.