2016 Ford Explorer

112,983 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

204-272-6161

LIMITED

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,983KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8255261
  • Stock #: 22013A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F80GGB67113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,983 KM

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

