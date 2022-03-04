$31,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Explorer
Sport 4WD | Local | No Accidents | Great Features!
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
$31,950
- Listing ID: 8495144
- Stock #: F4G398
- VIN: 1FM5K8GT1GGC74691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,303 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada: No Accidents!
Local Trade!!
Brand New Tires!!!
Explorers are hard to come by & super rare right now, let alone one with no accidents & great features. Visit us in-person or online at birchwoodkiawest.ca to schedule your viewing because this won't be here for long!
Key Features
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Navigation
- Heated & Cooled Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
- Power Adjustable Pedals with Memory
- Power Tilt & Telescope Steering Adjustments
- 3rd Row Seating
- 2nd Row Captain Chairs
- Rearview Camera with Parking Sensors
- Blind Spot Information with Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Collision Warning
- Dual Zone A/C
- Remote Start
- Trailer Tow Package Class II
and so much more!
DISCLAIMER
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Vehicle Features
