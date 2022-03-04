Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

148,303 KM

Details Description Features

$31,950

+ tax & licensing
$31,950

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

Sport 4WD | Local | No Accidents | Great Features!

2016 Ford Explorer

Sport 4WD | Local | No Accidents | Great Features!

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$31,950

+ taxes & licensing

148,303KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8495144
  • Stock #: F4G398
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT1GGC74691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4G398
  • Mileage 148,303 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada: No Accidents!
Local Trade!!
Brand New Tires!!!

Explorers are hard to come by & super rare right now, let alone one with no accidents & great features. Visit us in-person or online at birchwoodkiawest.ca to schedule your viewing because this won't be here for long!
Key Features

- Panoramic Moonroof
- Navigation
- Heated & Cooled Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
- Power Adjustable Pedals with Memory
- Power Tilt & Telescope Steering Adjustments
- 3rd Row Seating
- 2nd Row Captain Chairs
- Rearview Camera with Parking Sensors
- Blind Spot Information with Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Collision Warning
- Dual Zone A/C
- Remote Start
- Trailer Tow Package Class II

and so much more!

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 20" Machined-Aluminum w/ Painted Pockets
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
height adjusters
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
DUAL PANEL MOONROOF
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
2ND ROW CONSOLE
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Equipment Group 400A
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
LED Fog Lamps
Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & COLLISION WARNING -inc: brake support
SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 2 driver configurable 4.2" colour LCD displays in cluster
8" LCD colour touch-screen in centre stack
smart charging USB ports (2) and SD card reader
Note:
meteorite black centre stack
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard only when required by province, Req, a valid FIN code

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

