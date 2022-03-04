2016 Ford Explorer

$31,950 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 3 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

F4G398 VIN: 1FM5K8GT1GGC74691

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 148,303 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 70.4 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs) Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Trailer Hitch tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 20" Machined-Aluminum w/ Painted Pockets Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass remote start rear window defogger Navigation System POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Cargo Net Adjustable Pedals HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Back-Up Camera w/Washer Front Camera w/Washer Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable and Cross Traffic Alert BLIS Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Streaming Audio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors height adjusters Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals DUAL PANEL MOONROOF Auto Dimming R/V Mirror 2ND ROW CONSOLE Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Equipment Group 400A Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror LED Fog Lamps Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & COLLISION WARNING -inc: brake support SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 2 driver configurable 4.2" colour LCD displays in cluster 8" LCD colour touch-screen in centre stack smart charging USB ports (2) and SD card reader Note: meteorite black centre stack LICENSE PLATE BRACKET 