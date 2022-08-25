$31,888+ tax & licensing
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2016 Ford Explorer
2016 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
81,113KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8997181
- Stock #: 5826A
- VIN: 1FM5K8D85GGD07336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 81,113 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade |, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package (Class III), Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation System.
Odometer is 40021 kilometers below market average! White 2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Commonly praised are the Explorers solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
