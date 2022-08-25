2016 Ford Explorer

$31,888 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 1 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8997181

8997181 Stock #: 5826A

5826A VIN: 1FM5K8D85GGD07336

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 81,113 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag Rear Air & Heat Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.