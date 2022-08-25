Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Explorer

81,113 KM

Details Description Features

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 8997181
  2. 8997181
  3. 8997181
  4. 8997181
  5. 8997181
  6. 8997181
  7. 8997181
  8. 8997181
  9. 8997181
  10. 8997181
  11. 8997181
  12. 8997181
  13. 8997181
  14. 8997181
  15. 8997181
Contact Seller

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

81,113KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8997181
  • Stock #: 5826A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D85GGD07336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 81,113 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Local Trade |, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package (Class III), Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation System.

Odometer is 40021 kilometers below market average! White 2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* Commonly praised are the Explorers solid and sturdy feel on rougher roads, a smooth and refined powertrain, abundance of high-tech features, great-looking cabin with high-quality feel, and overall easy-to-drive character. Performance is rated well, especially with six-cylinder models. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 92,653 KM
$37,988 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer XLT
 81,113 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Flex SEL |...
 99,230 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory