2016 Ford F-150

119,525 KM

$32,660

+ tax & licensing
$32,660

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT Sync 3 | Local Truck | Low Kilometers

2016 Ford F-150

XLT Sync 3 | Local Truck | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$32,660

+ taxes & licensing

119,525KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10125933
  Stock #: F55GY5
  VIN: 1FTEW1E83GFB78520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F55GY5
  • Mileage 119,525 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F-150 XLT SYNC 3 | Backup Cam 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD Shadow Black
Key Features

- 4WD
- Apple CarPlay
- SYNC 3
- Backup Camera
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat
- SYNC Voice-Activated System
- Cruise Control

4WD, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, ABS Brakes, Block Heater, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake Assist, Bumpers: Chrome, Chrome Billet Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Delay-Off Headlights, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Equipment Group 301A Mid, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Assist
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package
Engine: 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT FFV
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
721.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass
4.2" LCD display in centre stack
AppLink and 2.3" message centre in instrument cluster

Buy From Home Available

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

