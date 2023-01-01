$32,660+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT Sync 3 | Local Truck | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
- Listing ID: 10125933
- Stock #: F55GY5
- VIN: 1FTEW1E83GFB78520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,525 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford F-150 XLT SYNC 3 | Backup Cam 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD Shadow Black
Key Features
- 4WD
- Apple CarPlay
- SYNC 3
- Backup Camera
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat
- SYNC Voice-Activated System
- Cruise Control
4WD, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, ABS Brakes, Block Heater, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake Assist, Bumpers: Chrome, Chrome Billet Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Delay-Off Headlights, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Equipment Group 301A Mid, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Door Mirrors, Power Windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Trailer Tow Package, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
