Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>*** STEALTHY SHADOW BLACK F-150 SPORT... LOCAL TRUCK!! *** HEATED BUCKET SEATS, SPORT CONSOLE, BIG SCREEN, TONNEAU, BED LINER!! *** REMOTE START, POWER SLIDING WINDOW, TOW PACKAGE!! *** </strong>Local truck purchased new at Birchwood Ford right here in Winnipeg! Excellent condition inside and out, very nice body and interior to match. Want a truck with tons of power but dont want to pay the price for it at the pump? The 2.7L EcoBoost V6 in this beauty delivers best-in-class fuel economy and an Impressive <strong>325HP!! </strong>Kitted right out with features and upgrades like <b>HEATED SEATS</b>......<strong>REMOTE START</strong>......<strong>SPORT BUCKETS & CONSOLE</strong>......Big <strong>8 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN</strong>......<strong>TONNEAU COVER</strong>......Spray-In <strong>BEDLINER</strong>......Dual <strong>POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS </strong>w/ Lumbar Support......<strong>LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL</strong>......Sport Colour-Matched Bumpers, Grille, Flares, Handles......<strong>POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOW</strong>......<strong>RUNNING BOARDS</strong>......Privacy Window Tint......<strong>FOG LIGHTS</strong>......AVS Hood Protector......Tailgate Step......Power Adjustable Pedals......Electronic Parking Brake......Automatic Lights......Leather Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Digital VIC (Vehicle Information Center)......Electronic Shift on the Fly <strong>4X4/4WD </strong>System......Factory <strong>TOW PACAKGE </strong>w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connections......Factory Integrated <strong>TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER</strong>......Pro-Trailer Backup Assist......Split Folding Seat w/ Storage......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Doors, Mirrors)......Optional (pictured) <strong>BRAND NEW BLACK ALLOY FUEL RIMS W/ ALL TERRAIN TIRES!</strong><br /><br />PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.<br /><br />This sleek blacked-out F-150 comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs and fitted All Weather Mats. Now sale priced at just $29,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available. <br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2016 Ford F-150

154,000 KM

Details Description

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

Sport 4X4 - Htd Seats, Rmt Strt, Tonneau, Console

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

Sport 4X4 - Htd Seats, Rmt Strt, Tonneau, Console

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11012447
  2. 11012447
  3. 11012447
  4. 11012447
  5. 11012447
  6. 11012447
  7. 11012447
  8. 11012447
  9. 11012447
  10. 11012447
  11. 11012447
  12. 11012447
  13. 11012447
  14. 11012447
  15. 11012447
  16. 11012447
  17. 11012447
  18. 11012447
  19. 11012447
  20. 11012447
  21. 11012447
  22. 11012447
  23. 11012447
  24. 11012447
  25. 11012447
  26. 11012447
  27. 11012447
  28. 11012447
  29. 11012447
  30. 11012447
  31. 11012447
  32. 11012447
  33. 11012447
  34. 11012447
  35. 11012447
  36. 11012447
  37. 11012447
  38. 11012447
  39. 11012447
Contact Seller

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
154,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP9GKF36766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT9606
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** STEALTHY SHADOW BLACK F-150 SPORT... LOCAL TRUCK!! *** HEATED BUCKET SEATS, SPORT CONSOLE, BIG SCREEN, TONNEAU, BED LINER!! *** REMOTE START, POWER SLIDING WINDOW, TOW PACKAGE!! *** Local truck purchased new at Birchwood Ford right here in Winnipeg! Excellent condition inside and out, very nice body and interior to match. Want a truck with tons of power but don't want to pay the price for it at the pump? The 2.7L EcoBoost V6 in this beauty delivers best-in-class fuel economy and an Impressive 325HP!! Kitted right out with features and upgrades like HEATED SEATS......REMOTE START......SPORT BUCKETS & CONSOLE......Big 8 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......TONNEAU COVER......Spray-In BEDLINER......Dual POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS w/ Lumbar Support......LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL......Sport Colour-Matched Bumpers, Grille, Flares, Handles......POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOW......RUNNING BOARDS......Privacy Window Tint......FOG LIGHTS......AVS Hood Protector......Tailgate Step......Power Adjustable Pedals......Electronic Parking Brake......Automatic Lights......Leather Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Digital VIC (Vehicle Information Center)......Electronic Shift on the Fly 4X4/4WD System......Factory TOW PACAKGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connections......Factory Integrated TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER......Pro-Trailer Backup Assist......Split Folding Seat w/ Storage......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Doors, Mirrors)......Optional (pictured) BRAND NEW BLACK ALLOY FUEL RIMS W/ ALL TERRAIN TIRES!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

This sleek blacked-out F-150 comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs and fitted All Weather Mats. Now sale priced at just $29,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available.


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Luxury - Pano Rf, Htd/Cooled Lthr, Rmt Strt for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Luxury - Pano Rf, Htd/Cooled Lthr, Rmt Strt 105,000 KM $28,800 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda Civic EX Turbo - Sunrf, Htd Seats & Whl, Adptv Cruise!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Honda Civic EX Turbo - Sunrf, Htd Seats & Whl, Adptv Cruise!! 4,000 KM $35,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Powerboost Sport - Nav, Rmt St, Buckets & Consle for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford F-150 Powerboost Sport - Nav, Rmt St, Buckets & Consle 130,000 KM $44,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150