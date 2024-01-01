$29,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
Sport 4X4 - Htd Seats, Rmt Strt, Tonneau, Console
2016 Ford F-150
Sport 4X4 - Htd Seats, Rmt Strt, Tonneau, Console
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
154,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP9GKF36766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GT9606
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** STEALTHY SHADOW BLACK F-150 SPORT... LOCAL TRUCK!! *** HEATED BUCKET SEATS, SPORT CONSOLE, BIG SCREEN, TONNEAU, BED LINER!! *** REMOTE START, POWER SLIDING WINDOW, TOW PACKAGE!! *** Local truck purchased new at Birchwood Ford right here in Winnipeg! Excellent condition inside and out, very nice body and interior to match. Want a truck with tons of power but don't want to pay the price for it at the pump? The 2.7L EcoBoost V6 in this beauty delivers best-in-class fuel economy and an Impressive 325HP!! Kitted right out with features and upgrades like HEATED SEATS......REMOTE START......SPORT BUCKETS & CONSOLE......Big 8 INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN......TONNEAU COVER......Spray-In BEDLINER......Dual POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS w/ Lumbar Support......LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL......Sport Colour-Matched Bumpers, Grille, Flares, Handles......POWER REAR SLIDING WINDOW......RUNNING BOARDS......Privacy Window Tint......FOG LIGHTS......AVS Hood Protector......Tailgate Step......Power Adjustable Pedals......Electronic Parking Brake......Automatic Lights......Leather Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Digital VIC (Vehicle Information Center)......Electronic Shift on the Fly 4X4/4WD System......Factory TOW PACAKGE w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connections......Factory Integrated TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER......Pro-Trailer Backup Assist......Split Folding Seat w/ Storage......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Doors, Mirrors)......Optional (pictured) BRAND NEW BLACK ALLOY FUEL RIMS W/ ALL TERRAIN TIRES!
PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.
This sleek blacked-out F-150 comes with all original Books & Manuals, two sets of Keys & Fobs and fitted All Weather Mats. Now sale priced at just $29,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2016 Ford F-150