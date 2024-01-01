$23,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT CREW CAB
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
2016 FORD F-150 XLT CREW CAB 4X4 HIGH AND 4X4 LOW, IT HAS A 2.7L 6-CYLINDER ENGINE, GREAT ON GAS! 5 passengers with 198,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, FACTORY COMMAND START, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARK SENSORS, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $23,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.
Vehicle Features
