$17,991+ taxes & licensing
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C90525
- Mileage 297,981 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
****RUST FREE, V8, 5.0 SUPERCREW TRUCK IS HERE! AUTOMATIC, 4X4, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, AIRCONDITIONING, TINTED GLASS, RUNNING BOARDS, 10 PLY ALL TERRAIN TIRES, SPRAY IN BOX LINER, RUNS AND DRIVES NICE, VALUE PRICE! WILL GO HOME SAFETIED, WITH WARRANTY, 2 KEYS AND FRESH OIL CHANGE.
*****VALUE PRICED AT $17,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Emergency braking preparation, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: front center, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: chrome, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Keypad entry, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback / under front seats, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome / chrome surround, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Tailgate: power locking / removable, Window trim: black, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer / transmission temperature, Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in., Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Drive mode selector, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Programmable safety key, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 3 / adjustable, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / lumbar / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: folds up / split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Pickup bed cargo management: tie-down anchors, Tow hooks: front, Tow/Haul mode, Trailer wiring: 4-pin, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel locks: spare only, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Solar-tinted glass: rear
