2016 Ford F-150

RUST FREE, V8, 5.0 SUPERCREW TRUCK IS HERE! AUTOMATIC, 4X4, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, AIRCONDITIONING, TINTED GLASS, RUNNING BOARDS, 10 PLY ALL TERRAIN TIRES, SPRAY IN BOX LINER, RUNS AND DRIVES NICE, VALUE PRICE! WILL GO HOME SAFETIED, WITH WARRANTY, 2 KEYS AND FRESH OIL CHANGE.

INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Emergency braking preparation, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: front center, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: chrome, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Keypad entry, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback / under front seats, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome / chrome surround, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Tailgate: power locking / removable, Window trim: black, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer / transmission temperature, Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in., Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Drive mode selector, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Programmable safety key, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 3 / adjustable, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / lumbar / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: folds up / split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Pickup bed cargo management: tie-down anchors, Tow hooks: front, Tow/Haul mode, Trailer wiring: 4-pin, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel locks: spare only, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Solar-tinted glass: rear

2016 Ford F-150

297,981 KM

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

XLT

12698058

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
297,981KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF5GFC90525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C90525
  • Mileage 297,981 KM

Vehicle Description

INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM / voice operated, Radio data system, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Emergency braking preparation, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: front center, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: chrome, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Keypad entry, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Storage: door pockets / front seatback / under front seats, Vanity mirrors: dual, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome / chrome surround, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Tailgate: power locking / removable, Window trim: black, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer / transmission temperature, Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in., Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Drive mode selector, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Programmable safety key, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 3 / adjustable, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / lumbar / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: folds up / split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Pickup bed cargo management: tie-down anchors, Tow hooks: front, Tow/Haul mode, Trailer wiring: 4-pin, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel locks: spare only, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: intermittent, Laminated glass: acoustic windshield, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Solar-tinted glass: rear

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow/Haul Mode
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Additional Features

Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Radio data system
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Tow hooks: front
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Rear spring type: leaf
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Spare tire size: full-size
Emergency locking retractors: front
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Interior accents: chrome
Vanity mirrors: dual
Mirror color: black
Steering wheel trim: urethane
4WD type: part time
Door handle color: black
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Capless fuel filler system
Pickup bed light
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Wheel locks: spare only
Solar-tinted glass: rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Front bumper color: chrome
Rear bumper color: chrome
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Trailer wiring: 4-pin
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 2.3 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Pickup bed cargo management: tie-down anchors
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Grille color: chrome / chrome surround
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer / transmission temperature
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Rear seat folding: folds up / split
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / under front seats
Tailgate: power locking / removable
Headlights: auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB
Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 / lumbar / reclining
Front headrests: 3 / adjustable
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / lumbar / reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

$17,991

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2016 Ford F-150