2016 Ford F-150
XLT -157" Box
2016 Ford F-150
XLT -157" Box
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
Vehicle Details
Vehicle Description
Dealer #4660
For Sale: 2016 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab 4WD – Powerful, Spacious & Ready to Work
Price: $17,995 + tax
Odometer: 282,600 KM
Transmission: Automatic
Drivetrain: 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive)
Engine: 3.5L V6 Gas
Exterior: White
Interior: Black Cloth
Seats: 5
Doors: 4
VIN: 1FTFW1EG1GFC94116
Whether you need a reliable workhorse or a spacious everyday truck, this 2016 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab has the strength, comfort, and utility to get the job done.Features:
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
