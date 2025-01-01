Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=94 data-end=177><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong data-start=94 data-end=177>Dealer #4660</strong></span></p><p data-start=94 data-end=177><strong data-start=94 data-end=177>For Sale: 2016 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab 4WD – Powerful, Spacious & Ready to Work</strong></p><p data-start=179 data-end=461><strong data-start=179 data-end=189>Price:</strong> $17,995 + tax<br data-start=204 data-end=207 /><strong data-start=207 data-end=220>Odometer:</strong> 282,600 KM<br data-start=231 data-end=234 /><strong data-start=234 data-end=251>Transmission:</strong> Automatic<br data-start=261 data-end=264 /><strong data-start=264 data-end=279>Drivetrain:</strong> 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive)<br data-start=302 data-end=305 /><strong data-start=305 data-end=316>Engine:</strong> 3.5L V6 Gas<br data-start=328 data-end=331 /><strong data-start=331 data-end=344>Exterior:</strong> White<br data-start=350 data-end=353 /><strong data-start=353 data-end=366>Interior:</strong> Black Cloth<br data-start=378 data-end=381 /><strong data-start=381 data-end=391 data-is-only-node=>Seats:</strong> 5<br data-start=393 data-end=396 /><strong data-start=396 data-end=406>Doors:</strong> 4<br data-start=408 data-end=411 /><strong data-start=411 data-end=419>VIN:</strong> 1FTFW1EG1GFC94116</p><p> </p><p data-start=463 data-end=628>Whether you need a reliable workhorse or a spacious everyday truck, this <strong data-start=536 data-end=568>2016 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab</strong> has the strength, comfort, and utility to get the job done.</p><h3 data-start=446 data-end=463><strong data-start=450 data-end=463>Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=465 data-end=893><li data-start=465 data-end=485><p data-start=467 data-end=485>Air Conditioning</p></li><li data-start=486 data-end=501><p data-start=488 data-end=501>Cloth Seats</p></li><li data-start=502 data-end=524><p data-start=504 data-end=524>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li data-start=525 data-end=559><p data-start=527 data-end=559>Power Driver & Passenger Seats</p></li><li data-start=560 data-end=589><p data-start=562 data-end=589>Adjustable Steering Wheel</p></li><li data-start=590 data-end=611><p data-start=592 data-end=611>Adjustable Pedals</p></li><li data-start=612 data-end=629><p data-start=614 data-end=629>Power Windows</p></li><li data-start=630 data-end=645><p data-start=632 data-end=645>Power Locks</p></li><li data-start=646 data-end=663><p data-start=648 data-end=663>Power Mirrors</p></li><li data-start=664 data-end=682><p data-start=666 data-end=682>Power Steering</p></li><li data-start=683 data-end=699><p data-start=685 data-end=699>Rear Defrost</p></li><li data-start=700 data-end=718><p data-start=702 data-end=718>Cruise Control</p></li><li data-start=719 data-end=731><p data-start=721 data-end=731>AM/FM/CD</p></li><li data-start=732 data-end=751><p data-start=734 data-end=751>Satellite Radio</p></li><li data-start=752 data-end=770><p data-start=754 data-end=770>Reverse Camera</p></li><li data-start=771 data-end=787><p data-start=773 data-end=787>Remote Start</p></li><li data-start=788 data-end=806><p data-start=790 data-end=806>Running Boards</p></li><li data-start=807 data-end=824><p data-start=809 data-end=824>Hard Top Roof</p></li><li data-start=825 data-end=839><p data-start=827 data-end=839>Fog Lights</p></li><li data-start=840 data-end=847><p data-start=842 data-end=847>ABS</p></li><li data-start=848 data-end=868><p data-start=850 data-end=868>Traction Control</p></li></ul><hr data-start=895 data-end=898 /><p data-start=463 data-end=628> </p><p data-start=900 data-end=993>📍 <strong data-start=903 data-end=923>The Car Guy Inc.</strong><br data-start=923 data-end=926 />2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5<br data-start=962 data-end=965 />📞 <strong data-start=968 data-end=978>Phone:</strong> (204) 255-1297</p>

2016 Ford F-150

282,600 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

XLT -157" Box

Watch This Vehicle
12909347

2016 Ford F-150

XLT -157" Box

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1756334793
  2. 1756334803
  3. 1756334803
  4. 1756334803
  5. 1756334803
  6. 1756334804
  7. 1756334804
  8. 1756334804
  9. 1756334804
  10. 1756334804
  11. 1756334804
  12. 1756334804
  13. 1756334804
  14. 1756334804
  15. 1756334804
  16. 1756334804
  17. 1756334804
  18. 1756334804
  19. 1756334804
  20. 1756334804
  21. 1756334804
  22. 1756334804
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
282,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EG1GFC94116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 282,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #4660

For Sale: 2016 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab 4WD – Powerful, Spacious & Ready to Work

Price: $17,995 + tax
Odometer: 282,600 KM
Transmission: Automatic
Drivetrain: 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive)
Engine: 3.5L V6 Gas
Exterior: White
Interior: Black Cloth
Seats: 5
Doors: 4
VIN: 1FTFW1EG1GFC94116

 

Whether you need a reliable workhorse or a spacious everyday truck, this 2016 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab has the strength, comfort, and utility to get the job done.

Features:

  • Air Conditioning

  • Cloth Seats

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Power Driver & Passenger Seats

  • Adjustable Steering Wheel

  • Adjustable Pedals

  • Power Windows

  • Power Locks

  • Power Mirrors

  • Power Steering

  • Rear Defrost

  • Cruise Control

  • AM/FM/CD

  • Satellite Radio

  • Reverse Camera

  • Remote Start

  • Running Boards

  • Hard Top Roof

  • Fog Lights

  • ABS

  • Traction Control

 

📍 The Car Guy Inc.
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
📞 Phone: (204) 255-1297

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT -157
2016 Ford F-150 XLT -157" Box 282,600 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S - *5 Speed Manual* for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S - *5 Speed Manual* 114,175 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford Edge SEL 163,100 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2016 Ford F-150