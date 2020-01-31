Menu
2016 Ford F-150

XLT SPECIAL EDITION - Lots Of Extras

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SPECIAL EDITION - Lots Of Extras

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$34,484

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,346KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4637070
  • Stock #: F334T7
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG5GFA92326
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents 2016 Ford F-150 XLT Shadow Black 2016 4WD EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic Electronic

Back Up Camera, Remote Start, Moonroof, 4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Accent-Colour Running Boards, Air Conditioning, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Billet Style Grille w/Body-Colour Surround, Black Running Boards, Block heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Off-Road Tuned Shock Absorbers, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Max Trailer Tow Package, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Tarnished Dark Grille w/Black Mesh, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" Unique Premium Tarnished Dark Painted, XLT Special Edition Package, XLT Sport Appearance Package.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
  • audio volume limiter
  • early low fuel warning
  • Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink
  • 8" LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities
  • compass and clock display
  • 8.0" LCD productivity screen in instrument cl

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

