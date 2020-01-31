CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents 2016 Ford F-150 King Ranch Clean CarFAX Loaded w Pkgs | Moonroof ++ Shadow Black 2016 4WD 5.0L V8 FFV 6-Speed Automatic Electronic



Back Up Camera, Tailgate Step, Twin Panel Moonroof, Heated and Cooled Seats, 4WD, 10 Speakers, 20" Machined-Aluminum Wheels, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic High Beam w/Rain-Sensing Wipers, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Brake assist, Bright Belt Mouldings, Chrome 3-Bar Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Angular Running Board, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 601A Luxury, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Off-Road Tuned Shock Absorbers, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Hill Descent Control, Inflatable Rear Safety Belts, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, King Ranch Chrome Appearance Package, King Ranch Leather Bucket Seats, King Ranch Monochromatic Paint Package, Lane Keep Assist, Memory seat, Multi-Contour Driver & Passenger Seats, Painted Body-Colour Wheellip Moulding, Panic alarm, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear step bumper, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats.





Reviews:

* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

