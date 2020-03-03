Menu
2016 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 | LOW KM | 1 OWNR

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 | LOW KM | 1 OWNR

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,675KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4778016
  • Stock #: F34991
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXGFB05376
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

CARFAX Canada One Owner Odometer is 25919 kilometers below market average! 2016 Ford F-150 XLT Oxford White 2016 4WD 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic Electronic

Power Seats, 4X4, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC, 4WD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 7 speakers
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

