2016 Ford F-150

Limited 4x4 SuperCrew

Location

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

204-416-2277

$40,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,187KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4786521
  • Stock #: 19TS98181AA
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG2GFB15352
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
2016 Ford F-150 Limited 4x4 SuperCrew Cab Styleside Loaded with every option Heated Front and Rear Leather Seats. Power Step Boards. Pano Roof. Steering Wheel Mounted Controls . With 35X12.50R20 TOYO MT Tires **Cash Price $40980 DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING SAVE $1000.00 oac
Welcome to We Sell Autos home of the best priced pre-owned vehicles in Manitoba! Contact us today and check out why we are Manitoba's best Pre-Owned dealership. :) We also offer full service and detailing to every make and model. Just drop by today to experience the We Sell Autos difference!!

All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report.
A Division of Donvito automotive Group

*Price does not include PST & GST. Dealer Permit #4784


*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with We Sell Autos

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

