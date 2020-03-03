Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford F-150

4X4 PLATINUM CREW* NAV* HTD LTHR* PANO ROOF*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

4X4 PLATINUM CREW* NAV* HTD LTHR* PANO ROOF*

Location

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

Contact Seller

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 190,843KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4799964
  • Stock #: C3811
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG3GFB58257
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Comfort
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • 4th Door
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Rear View Camera
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Collision Avoidance System
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Perimeter Auto Centre

2018 GMC Savana Van ...
 16,622 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Savana Van ...
 20,696 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 1,691 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-8372

Send A Message