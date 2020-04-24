Menu
2016 Ford F-150

XLT 302A | Special Edition | Sport

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 302A | Special Edition | Sport

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$24,784

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,032KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4933908
  • Stock #: F34WNJ
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF2GFD05143
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2016 Ford F-150 XLT Special Edition Black 2016 4WD 5.0L V8 FFV 6-Speed Automatic Electronic

Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Power Seats, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Accent-Colour Running Boards, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Billet Style Grille w/Body-Colour Surround, Black Running Boards, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Chrome Billet Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Delay-off headlights, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Tarnished Dark Grille w/Black Mesh, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, XLT Special Edition Package, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
  • audio volume limiter
  • early low fuel warning
  • Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

