*** 5.0L COYOTE ENGINE & CUSTOM DUAL EXHAUST! ***SUPERCREW W/ SOUGHT-AFTER 6.5 FT BOX!! *** This thing sounds MEAN! Great equipment package and numerous upgrades......Pro Trailer Backup......Factory Trailer Brake Controller......Tow-Haul Transmission Mode......Sport Mode......Chrome Package (Grille, handles, Fender Flares)......Locking Rear Differential......Power Adjustable Pedals......Factory Remote Start......Tonneau Cover......Chrome Step Bars......Chrome Fender Flares......Heavy-Duty Mud Flaps......Tinted Windows......Bluetooth Handsfree Connectivity......USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......Fog Lights......Factory Tow Package w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......5.0L V8 Engine......Full Crew Cab Seating......Power Adjustable Seats......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD / 4x4......Tow Out Hooks......and All-Terrain Tires!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and fitted F-150 Mats. Great looking purpose-built truck, a real sized bed and a V8 with the sound to go with it! Rural Manitoba trade, only 131,000 KMs on a 5.0L plus tons of great upgrades. A steal for just $26,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle.
