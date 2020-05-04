Menu
2016 Ford F-150

5.0L Crew w/ 6.5-ft. Bed & Custom Exhaust!

2016 Ford F-150

5.0L Crew w/ 6.5-ft. Bed & Custom Exhaust!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$26,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4960266
  • Stock #: GT3987
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF7GFA40112
Exterior Colour
Shadow Black/Magnetic
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** 5.0L COYOTE ENGINE & CUSTOM DUAL EXHAUST! ***SUPERCREW W/ SOUGHT-AFTER 6.5 FT BOX!! *** This thing sounds MEAN! Great equipment package and numerous upgrades......Pro Trailer Backup......Factory Trailer Brake Controller......Tow-Haul Transmission Mode......Sport Mode......Chrome Package (Grille, handles, Fender Flares)......Locking Rear Differential......Power Adjustable Pedals......Factory Remote Start......Tonneau Cover......Chrome Step Bars......Chrome Fender Flares......Heavy-Duty Mud Flaps......Tinted Windows......Bluetooth Handsfree Connectivity......USB & AUX Stereo Inputs......Fog Lights......Factory Tow Package w/ 4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring......5.0L V8 Engine......Full Crew Cab Seating......Power Adjustable Seats......Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD / 4x4......Tow Out Hooks......and All-Terrain Tires!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and fitted F-150 Mats. Great looking purpose-built truck, a real sized bed and a V8 with the sound to go with it! Rural Manitoba trade, only 131,000 KMs on a 5.0L plus tons of great upgrades. A steal for just $26,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Powertrain
  • Tow/Haul Mode
Convenience
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Additional Features
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Roll Stability Control
  • trailer stability control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Front struts
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Gauge: oil pressure
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Front brake diameter: 13.8
  • Tow hooks: front
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Rear spring type: leaf
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Hill holder control
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Tire type: all terrain
  • Assist handle: front
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Drive mode selector
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Spare tire size: full-size non-matching
  • Door sill trim: scuff plate
  • Front brake width: 1.34
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.7
  • Capless fuel filler system
  • Pickup bed type: styleside
  • Tailgate: removable
  • Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
  • Wheel locks: spare only
  • Solar-tinted glass: rear
  • Axle ratio: 3.31
  • Steering ratio: 17
  • Warnings and reminders: low oil level
  • Rear seat folding: folds up
  • Rear brake width: .98
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Trailer wiring: 4-pin
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Headlights: wiper activated
  • Side curtain airbags: rear

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

