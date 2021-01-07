Menu
2016 Ford F-150

79,424 KM

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT ONE OWNER | LOW KM

2016 Ford F-150

XLT ONE OWNER | LOW KM

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

79,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: F3T6Y7
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF6GKF00797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,424 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner

Odometer is 38201 kilometers below market average!

2016 Ford F-150 XLT ONE OWNER | LOW KM 5.0L V8 FFV 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD Shadow Black

Back Up Camera, SYNC Connect, Tailgate Step, Trailer Tow Package, Sport Package, 4WD, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, Accent-Colour Running Boards, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Billet Style Grille w/Body-Colour Surround, Block heater, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Delay-off headlights, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 301A Mid, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Keyless Entry
Engine Immobilizer

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

