2016 Ford F-150

73,900 KM

$33,750

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

XLT 302A | XTR | TRLR TOW | SYNC 3

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

73,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8272155
  • Stock #: F4DKAV
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP6GFC09148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F-150 XLT 302A | XTR | TRLR TOW | SYNC 3 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

302A Equipment Group, XTR Package, Trailer Tow Package, Heated & Power Front Seats, Rearview Camera with Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, SYNC 3 w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Delay-off headlights, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
GVWR: 2,857 kg (6,300 lb) Payload Package
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1600# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cruise Control
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Front
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Brakes-ABS
Engine-6 Cyl-V6
Fuel System-Gasoline
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Parking Aid Sensor
Pedals-Adjustable

