$33,750+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2016 Ford F-150
XLT 302A | XTR | TRLR TOW | SYNC 3
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$33,750
- Listing ID: 8272155
- Stock #: F4DKAV
- VIN: 1FTEX1EP6GFC09148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 73,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 302A | XTR | TRLR TOW | SYNC 3 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
302A Equipment Group, XTR Package, Trailer Tow Package, Heated & Power Front Seats, Rearview Camera with Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, SYNC 3 w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Delay-off headlights, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
