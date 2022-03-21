Menu
2016 Ford F-150

82,338 KM

Details Description Features

$35,860

+ tax & licensing
$35,860

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT PACKAGE | BUCKETS | LOCAL VEHCILE

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT PACKAGE | BUCKETS | LOCAL VEHCILE

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  8958667
  2. 8958667
  3. 8958667
Sale

$35,860

+ taxes & licensing

82,338KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8958667
  • Stock #: F4NY4B
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF7GFB58298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! New Price!

2016 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0L V8 FFV 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, ABS Brakes, Accent-Colour Running Boards, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Black Billet Style Grille w/Body-Colour Surround, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Brake Assist, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Rear Step Bumper, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, XLT Sport Appearance Package.


Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Security System
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Power Steering
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Power Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Fixed antenna
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

204-661-9555

