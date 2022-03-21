Sale $35,860 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 3 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8958667

8958667 Stock #: F4NY4B

F4NY4B VIN: 1FTEW1EF7GFB58298

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 82,338 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Interior Security System Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Cigar Lighter(s) 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Pickup Cargo Box Lights Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Power Options Power Locks Safety Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

