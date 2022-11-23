$28,995+ tax & licensing
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2016 Ford F-150
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
156,973KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9445386
- Stock #: T22563A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP6GKE57703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T22563A
- Mileage 156,973 KM
Vehicle Description
It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! All of the premium features expected of a Ford are offered, including: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, front fog lights, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine.
Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 948 kg (6 500 lb) Payload Package
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6