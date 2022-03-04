$65,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2016 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW Lariat AWD | CREW CAB | 6.7L DIESEL
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$65,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8600762
- Stock #: F4BUXG
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT0GEB36464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
- Interior Colour Pecan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4BUXG
- Mileage 126,931 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford F-250SD Lariat Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic 4WD White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Equipment Group 908a, Platinum Package, FX4 Off-Road Package, 5TH Wheel Hitch Prep Package, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Front Memory Seats with Power Adjust, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 6" Running Boards, Reverse Camera System with Sensors, Tailgate Steps, Extra Heavy Duty Alternator, PTC Supplemental Heater, Telescoping Steering, LOADED!, 4WD, 20" Platinum Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package, 6" Angular Chromed Running Boards, ABS Brakes, Adjustable Pedals, Alloy wheels, Automatic Temperature Control, Block Heater, Brake Assist, Bumpers: Chrome, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Coloured Front & Rear Rancho Branded Shocks, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Extra Heavy Duty 200 Amp Alternator, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Payload Package, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated/Cooled Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Seat, Monochromatic A-Gloss Front & Rear Bumpers, Navigation System, Order Code 908A, Pedal Memory, Platinum Flow-Through Centre Console, Platinum Package, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Slide Moonroof, Power steering, Power Windows, Premium Leather-Wrapped/Wood Steering Wheel, Radio Data System, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Security System, Speed Control, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Assist, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Unique Chrome Mirror Caps, Unique Exterior Door Handles, Unique Front Satin Grille w/Perforated Insert, Unique Platinum Leather Captain's Chairs, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
