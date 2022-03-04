2016 Ford F-250

$65,990 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 9 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8600762

8600762 Stock #: F4BUXG

F4BUXG VIN: 1FT7W2BT0GEB36464

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic

Interior Colour Pecan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4BUXG

Mileage 126,931 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust EXTRA HEAVY DUTY 200 AMP ALTERNATOR Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 132.5 L Fuel Tank Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Payload Package 3000# Maximum Payload Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Interior tilt steering remote start rear window defogger Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Heated rear seats Adjustable Pedals HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Regular Amplifier Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors USB port Driver Side Airbag 911 Assist Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 8 Cyl Engine SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: voice-activated communications and entertainment system steering wheel-mounted controls and microphone in headliner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.