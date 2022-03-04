Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-250

126,931 KM

Details Description Features

$65,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat AWD | CREW CAB | 6.7L DIESEL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat AWD | CREW CAB | 6.7L DIESEL

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Contact Seller

$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

126,931KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8600762
  • Stock #: F4BUXG
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT0GEB36464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Interior Colour Pecan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4BUXG
  • Mileage 126,931 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F-250SD Lariat Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic 4WD White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Equipment Group 908a, Platinum Package, FX4 Off-Road Package, 5TH Wheel Hitch Prep Package, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Front Memory Seats with Power Adjust, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 6" Running Boards, Reverse Camera System with Sensors, Tailgate Steps, Extra Heavy Duty Alternator, PTC Supplemental Heater, Telescoping Steering, LOADED!, 4WD, 20" Platinum Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package, 6" Angular Chromed Running Boards, ABS Brakes, Adjustable Pedals, Alloy wheels, Automatic Temperature Control, Block Heater, Brake Assist, Bumpers: Chrome, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Coloured Front & Rear Rancho Branded Shocks, Delay-Off Headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Extra Heavy Duty 200 Amp Alternator, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Payload Package, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated/Cooled Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Seat, Monochromatic A-Gloss Front & Rear Bumpers, Navigation System, Order Code 908A, Pedal Memory, Platinum Flow-Through Centre Console, Platinum Package, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Slide Moonroof, Power steering, Power Windows, Premium Leather-Wrapped/Wood Steering Wheel, Radio Data System, Rear Step Bumper, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Security System, Speed Control, Split Folding Rear Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC w/MyFord Touch, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Assist, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Unique Chrome Mirror Caps, Unique Exterior Door Handles, Unique Front Satin Grille w/Perforated Insert, Unique Platinum Leather Captain's Chairs, Variably Intermittent Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
EXTRA HEAVY DUTY 200 AMP ALTERNATOR
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
132.5 L Fuel Tank
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Payload Package
3000# Maximum Payload
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Regular Amplifier
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
USB port
Driver Side Airbag
911 Assist
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
8 Cyl Engine
SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: voice-activated communications and entertainment system
steering wheel-mounted controls and microphone in headliner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2016 Ford F-250 Supe...
 126,931 KM
$65,990 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 117,000 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SEL...
 59,607 KM
$34,813 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory