2016 Ford F-350

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Steering Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.