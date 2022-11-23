Menu
2016 Ford F-350

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2016 Ford F-350

2016 Ford F-350

Diesel XL/King Ranch/Platinum/Lariat/XLT **New Arrival**

2016 Ford F-350

Diesel XL/King Ranch/Platinum/Lariat/XLT **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9430197
  • Stock #: P4566A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2016 Ford F-350 Diesel XL/King Ranch/Platinum/Lariat/XLT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine will keep you going. This Ford F-350 Diesel has the following options: Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Auto w/OD -inc: SelectShift and tow/haul mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT245/75Rx17E BSW A/S (6) -inc: BSW A/T plus spare tire, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, and Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
