2016 Ford Fiesta

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Electric Spice Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,514 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.07 Axle Ratio 45.4 L Fuel Tank 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection ENGINE: 1.6L TI-VCT I-4 Interior Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Cloth Back Material Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P185/60R15 BSW H-Rated Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Automatic Equalizer Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System

