<div>drives great! Super economical to own an operate five speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Bluetooth, power locks,  power trunk, Clean title, recent service and safety, Westside Sales Limited 1461 Waverley St. 204 488 3793 DP 9491</div>

2016 Ford Fiesta

192,000 KM

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing
S

13064030

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
192,000KM
VIN 3FADP4TJ8GM207337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

drives great! Super economical to own an operate five speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Bluetooth, power locks,  power trunk, Clean title, recent service and safety, Westside Sales Limited 1461 Waverley St. 204 488 3793 DP 9491

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

