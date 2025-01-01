$6,450+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford Fiesta
S
2016 Ford Fiesta
S
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,000KM
VIN 3FADP4TJ8GM207337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
drives great! Super economical to own an operate five speed manual transmission, air conditioning, Bluetooth, power locks, power trunk, Clean title, recent service and safety, Westside Sales Limited 1461 Waverley St. 204 488 3793 DP 9491
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
2016 Ford Fiesta S 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2007 Ford Econoline Commercial 200,000 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Corolla CE 132,000 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Email Westside Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
$6,450
+ taxes & licensing>
Westside Sales
204-488-3793
2016 Ford Fiesta