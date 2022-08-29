Menu
2016 Ford Fiesta

106,500 KM

Details

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2016 Ford Fiesta

2016 Ford Fiesta

SE

2016 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

106,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202138
  • Stock #: 22440
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ9GM101332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat]
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,500 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

