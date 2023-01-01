$20,445+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2016 Ford Flex
SEL 202a | Clean CARFAX | Nav | Roof
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$20,445
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9792325
- Stock #: F4YWHX
- VIN: 2FMHK6C88GBA13665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 144,868 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Flex SEL BLIS | Backup Cam 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Clean CARFAX!
Key Features
- AWD
- Equipment Group 202A
- Multi Panel Vista Roof
- Navigation
- Heated Front Seats
- Memory Driver Seat & Mirrors
- Dual Zone Auto A/C
- Remtoe Vehicle Start
- Power Adjust Pedals w/Memory
- Power Liftgate
- SYNC 3
- Safety Features
- BLIS
- Reverse Camera System
AWD, 110V Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Black Beltline Moulding, BLIS Blind Spot Monitoring System, Brake Assist, Delay-Off Headlights, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Floor Mats w/Unique Logo, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Grille Centre Bar Painted Shadow Black, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Liftgate Applique Painted Shadow Black, Memory Driver's Seat, Multi-Panel Vista Roof, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Perforated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power Passenger Seat, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Remote Keyless Entry, SEL Appearance Package, Shadow Black Painted Roof, Sideview Mirror Caps Painted Shadow Black, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Unique Instrument Panel and Door Trim Appliques, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 20" Painted Black w/Machined-Aluminum Face.
Reviews:
* Flex owners tend to rave about the unique looks, flexible interior, and a do anything, anytime demeanour. From family hauler to mobile office, numerous owners have found appeal in the Flex for a wide range of reasons. Power output from the EcoBoost V6 is highly rated, as is Flexs all-weather confidence on models with AWD. Feature favourites include the powerful heated seats and so-called limousine-like rear legroom enabled in part by Flexs long wheelbase. On most aspects of comfort, versatility and looks, this machine seems to have hit the mark. Highway cruising comfort and cargo space are also commonly praised. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.