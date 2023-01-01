Menu
2016 Ford Flex

144,868 KM

Details Description Features

$20,445

+ tax & licensing
$20,445

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2016 Ford Flex

2016 Ford Flex

SEL 202a | Clean CARFAX | Nav | Roof

2016 Ford Flex

SEL 202a | Clean CARFAX | Nav | Roof

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 9792325
  2. 9792325
Sale

$20,445

+ taxes & licensing

144,868KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9792325
  • Stock #: F4YWHX
  • VIN: 2FMHK6C88GBA13665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,868 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Flex SEL BLIS | Backup Cam 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Clean CARFAX!
Key Features

- AWD
- Equipment Group 202A
- Multi Panel Vista Roof
- Navigation
- Heated Front Seats
- Memory Driver Seat & Mirrors
- Dual Zone Auto A/C
- Remtoe Vehicle Start
- Power Adjust Pedals w/Memory
- Power Liftgate
- SYNC 3

- Safety Features

- BLIS
- Reverse Camera System

AWD, 110V Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Black Beltline Moulding, BLIS Blind Spot Monitoring System, Brake Assist, Delay-Off Headlights, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Floor Mats w/Unique Logo, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Grille Centre Bar Painted Shadow Black, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Liftgate Applique Painted Shadow Black, Memory Driver's Seat, Multi-Panel Vista Roof, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Perforated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power Passenger Seat, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Remote Keyless Entry, SEL Appearance Package, Shadow Black Painted Roof, Sideview Mirror Caps Painted Shadow Black, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Unique Instrument Panel and Door Trim Appliques, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 20" Painted Black w/Machined-Aluminum Face.


Reviews:
* Flex owners tend to rave about the unique looks, flexible interior, and a do anything, anytime demeanour. From family hauler to mobile office, numerous owners have found appeal in the Flex for a wide range of reasons. Power output from the EcoBoost V6 is highly rated, as is Flexs all-weather confidence on models with AWD. Feature favourites include the powerful heated seats and so-called limousine-like rear legroom enabled in part by Flexs long wheelbase. On most aspects of comfort, versatility and looks, this machine seems to have hit the mark. Highway cruising comfort and cargo space are also commonly praised. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Steering
3.65 Axle Ratio
70.4 L Fuel Tank
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
175 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 2,790 kgs (6,151 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P235/60R18 AS BSW
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
woodgrain trim
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Convenience

Remote Engine Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Additional Features

Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Seat-3rd Row
AppLink
911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System Gen 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition
8" LCD touch-screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabillities

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

