2016 Ford Focus

6,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

2016 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5605662
  • Stock #: 6K SILVER 7328
  • VIN: 1FADP3K27GL327328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low rate dealer arranged financing available! At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carproof verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are". Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

