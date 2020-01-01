Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Focus

119,043 KM

Details Description Features

$19,984

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,984

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

ST HEATED LEATHER | BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

ST HEATED LEATHER | BACKUP CAM

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 6227259
  2. 6227259
  3. 6227259
Contact Seller
Sale

$19,984

+ taxes & licensing

119,043KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6227259
  • Stock #: F3NUDW
  • VIN: 1FADP3L97GL322884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # F3NUDW
  • Mileage 119,043 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Focus ST HEATED LEATHER | BACKUP CAM EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Manual FWD Magnetic

Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Technology Package, Carbon Fiber Accent Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Boost Gauge Trim Bezel, Brake assist, Carbon Fibre Interior Accent Package, Delay-off headlights, Door Grab Handle Inserts, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, E-Brake Handle, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 401A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Full Leather Recaro Sport Seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Sony Audio System w/10 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Shift Knob, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 120,000 KM
$28,837 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 132,800 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 190,624 KM
$19,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory