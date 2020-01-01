+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Focus ST HEATED LEATHER | BACKUP CAM EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Manual FWD Magnetic
Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Technology Package, Carbon Fiber Accent Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Boost Gauge Trim Bezel, Brake assist, Carbon Fibre Interior Accent Package, Delay-off headlights, Door Grab Handle Inserts, Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, E-Brake Handle, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 401A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Full Leather Recaro Sport Seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Sony Audio System w/10 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Shift Knob, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
