2016 Ford Focus

8100745 Stock #: F47ND1

F47ND1 VIN: 1FADP3F20GL317508

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,124 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Floor mats Front Bucket Seats glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.82 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna turn-by-turn navigation directions Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Telematics Driver Side Airbag Equipment Group 200A Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist Audio Aux Input 4.2" LCD display in centre stack Wheels: 16" Painted Aluminum 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

