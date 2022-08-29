$17,888+ tax & licensing
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2016 Ford Focus
Titanium | Keyless Entry | Reverse Camera
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
96,409KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9094960
- Stock #: 5881
- VIN: 1FADP3J25GL349152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 96,409 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Mats, Automatic High Beam Headlamp, Automatic temperature control, BLIS with Cross Traffic Alert, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Engine Block Heater, Equipment Group 300A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Keeping Alert, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Sony AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/10-Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Titanium Technology Package, Titanium Winter Package, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice Activated Navigation.
2016 Ford Focus Titanium FWD 2.0L I4 DGI Flex Fuel Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Powershift
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Many owners say they appreciate Focuss styling, upscale interior, and attention to thoughtful details, with features like the capless fuel filler door, dual tailgate pull-down handles, and adequate on-board storage for smaller items all being appreciated on the daily. A comfortable ride on most surfaces, and good feature content for the money are also reported. In all, this one looks like a nicely equipped, nice-to-drive compact. Source: autoTRADER.ca
* Focus ST owners tend to rave about performance, great ride quality thats expertly set between sporty and comfortable, a great shifter and clutch combination, the snarly engine note, good fuel economy, and solid feature content for the money. Steering and handling are also highly rated, as is the Sony stereo system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
