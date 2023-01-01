2016 Ford Focus

$18,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 1 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9830321

9830321 Stock #: 23154

23154 VIN: 1FADP3K27GL260343

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue[Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat]

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,127 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.