Menu
Account
Sign In
2.0 Liter | Only 77,000 Kilometers Experience luxury and performance with this 2016 Ford Fusion SE AWD. With its sleek Magnetic Metallic exterior and sophisticated black interior, this sedan is ready to impress. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction - Leather interior for a touch of elegance - Moonroof for open-air driving enjoyment - Two sets of tires included for year-round preparedness - 2.0L 4-cylinder engine balancing power and efficiency - Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving - Advanced safety features including back-up camera and multiple airbags Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience this exceptional Fusion for yourself. Book a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our friendly staff for any questions. Your next great drive awaits! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2016 Ford Fusion

77,890 KM

Details Description Features

$16,877

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Fusion

SE AWD | Leather | Moonroof | 2 Set's Of Tires

Watch This Vehicle
12211296

2016 Ford Fusion

SE AWD | Leather | Moonroof | 2 Set's Of Tires

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
Sale

$16,877

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,890KM
VIN 3FA6P0T93GR100495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,890 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0 Liter | Only 77,000 Kilometers
Experience luxury and performance with this 2016 Ford Fusion SE AWD. With its sleek Magnetic Metallic exterior and sophisticated black interior, this sedan is ready to impress.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- Leather interior for a touch of elegance
- Moonroof for open-air driving enjoyment
- Two sets of tires included for year-round preparedness
- 2.0L 4-cylinder engine balancing power and efficiency
- Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
- Advanced safety features including back-up camera and multiple airbags

Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience this exceptional Fusion for yourself. Book a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our friendly staff for any questions. Your next great drive awaits!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: paddle shift
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Interior

PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Smart Device Integration
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Tires: P235/45VR18
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering 60,795 KM $23,877 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD | Heated Seats | Accident Free | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD | Heated Seats | Accident Free | Low Kilometers 41,429 KM $31,960 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XL 4X4 Crewcab | Appearance Pack | Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4X4 Crewcab | Appearance Pack | Accident Free 66,802 KM $33,856 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,877

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Fusion