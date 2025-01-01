$16,877+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion
SE AWD | Leather | Moonroof | 2 Set's Of Tires
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,890 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0 Liter | Only 77,000 Kilometers
Experience luxury and performance with this 2016 Ford Fusion SE AWD. With its sleek Magnetic Metallic exterior and sophisticated black interior, this sedan is ready to impress.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- Leather interior for a touch of elegance
- Moonroof for open-air driving enjoyment
- Two sets of tires included for year-round preparedness
- 2.0L 4-cylinder engine balancing power and efficiency
- Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
- Advanced safety features including back-up camera and multiple airbags
Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience this exceptional Fusion for yourself. Book a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our friendly staff for any questions. Your next great drive awaits!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
