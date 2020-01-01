Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

SE Local-Clean CarFax-RARE AWD

2016 Ford Fusion

SE Local-Clean CarFax-RARE AWD

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$16,284

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,222KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4445544
  • Stock #: F313GX
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T96GR309147
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

