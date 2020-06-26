Menu
$14,967

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

SE Heated Seats *Rear Camera

2016 Ford Fusion

SE Heated Seats *Rear Camera

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$14,967

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,424KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5300783
  • Stock #: F381XP
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H79GR128051
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

