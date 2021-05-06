Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

98,337 KM

Details Description Features

$17,983

+ tax & licensing
$17,983

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

Titanium AWD Ecoboost

2016 Ford Fusion

Titanium AWD Ecoboost

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$17,983

+ taxes & licensing

98,337KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7122832
  Stock #: 1070
  VIN: 3FA6P0D92GR251925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,337 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2016 Ford Fusion AWD Titanium!!!
Perfect Carfax History!!! FULLY LOADED TITANIUM!!!! Remote Start, Leather HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up CAMERA, 3 Position Memory Seat, BLUETOOTH, USB / AUX Input Ports, SIRIUSXM, Push Button Start, All Wheel Drive, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety WITH BRAND NEW TIRES.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 98,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

