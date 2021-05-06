+ taxes & licensing
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
JUST IN 2016 Ford Fusion AWD Titanium!!!
Perfect Carfax History!!! FULLY LOADED TITANIUM!!!! Remote Start, Leather HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up CAMERA, 3 Position Memory Seat, BLUETOOTH, USB / AUX Input Ports, SIRIUSXM, Push Button Start, All Wheel Drive, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Keyless ENTRY Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, & a FRESH MB Safety WITH BRAND NEW TIRES.
All our vehicles come with a 200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
Only 98,000 KMS "There's No Better Deal Than a Platinum Deal
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE
