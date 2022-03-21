Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

121,537 KM

Details

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

121,537KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8904733
  • Stock #: 22326
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H7XGR208751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Oxford White]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,537 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

