2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

<p data-start=98 data-end=230>🔥 <strong data-start=101 data-end=181>FOR SALE: 2016 Ford F-350 Platinum – Meticulously Maintained & Fully Loaded!</strong> 🔥<br data-start=184 data-end=187 />📍 Available now at <strong data-start=207 data-end=230>Platinum Auto Sales</strong></p><p data-start=232 data-end=322>💪 <strong data-start=235 data-end=320>This isn’t your average Super Duty — it’s a Platinum Powerhouse built to impress!</strong></p><p data-start=324 data-end=963>✅ <strong data-start=326 data-end=360>6.7L Power Stroke Turbo Diesel</strong> – Proven power & reliability<br data-start=389 data-end=392 />✅ <strong data-start=394 data-end=408>351,785 KM</strong> – Meticulously maintained, runs and drives beautifully<br data-start=463 data-end=466 />✅ <strong data-start=468 data-end=510>Professionally Raptor-Lined All Around</strong> – Durable, rugged finish that looks amazing<br data-start=554 data-end=557 />✅ <strong data-start=559 data-end=598>Air Lift Bags w/ Onboard Compressor</strong> – Ultimate towing stability and comfort<br data-start=638 data-end=641 />✅ <strong data-start=643 data-end=667>190L Titan Fuel Tank</strong> – Extended range for long hauls<br data-start=699 data-end=702 />✅ <strong data-start=704 data-end=736>Five Star Kickback Mud Flaps</strong> – Premium protection with style<br data-start=768 data-end=771 />✅ <strong data-start=773 data-end=790>Fender Flares</strong> – Aggressive stance & extra coverage<br data-start=827 data-end=830 />✅ <strong data-start=832 data-end=850>2.5” Level Kit</strong> – Perfect lift and ride balance<br data-start=882 data-end=885 />✅ <strong data-start=887 data-end=909>Upgraded Light Bar</strong> – Bright visibility for night driving or work sites</p><p data-start=965 data-end=998>💎 <strong data-start=968 data-end=996>Platinum Luxury Package:</strong></p><ul data-start=999 data-end=1155><li data-start=999 data-end=1032><p data-start=1001 data-end=1032>Heated & Cooled Leather Seats</p></li><li data-start=1033 data-end=1050><p data-start=1035 data-end=1050>Power Sunroof</p></li><li data-start=1051 data-end=1080><p data-start=1053 data-end=1080>Premium Sony Audio System</p></li><li data-start=1081 data-end=1110><p data-start=1083 data-end=1110>Power-Folding Tow Mirrors</p></li><li data-start=1111 data-end=1155><p data-start=1113 data-end=1155>Navigation, Backup Camera & Remote Start</p></li></ul><p data-start=1157 data-end=1310>🧽 <strong data-start=1160 data-end=1213>Exceptionally clean for its age — inside and out!</strong><br data-start=1213 data-end=1216 />You can tell this truck was cared for with pride. Tough, stylish, and ready to work or play.</p><p data-start=1312 data-end=1474>🚨 <strong data-start=1315 data-end=1392>Don’t miss out — clean, loaded F-350 Platinums like this don’t last long!</strong><br data-start=1392 data-end=1395 />📞 <strong data-start=1398 data-end=1435>Message Platinum Auto Sales today</strong> to schedule a viewing or test drive.</p><p> </p><p data-start=1476 data-end=1571>#PlatinumAutoSales #FordF350 #PowerStroke #DieselLife #TruckNation #RaptorLined #NovaApproved</p><pre><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>DEALER PERMIT # 4744</span></strong><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>FRESH MB SAFETY</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>CARFAX available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>All trades considered</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Extended Warranty available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><strong>Platinum Auto Sales </strong></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;><strong>conveniently</strong></span></span><strong style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;> located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!</strong></pre><pre><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4</span><br /><br /><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>REMEMBER THERES NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!</span></strong><br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).</span></pre>

Details Description Features

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
351,785KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BT4GEC47867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 351,785 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

