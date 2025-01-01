$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
Platinum - 6.7L POWERSTROKE
2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
Platinum - 6.7L POWERSTROKE
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 351,785 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 FOR SALE: 2016 Ford F-350 Platinum – Meticulously Maintained & Fully Loaded! 🔥
📍 Available now at Platinum Auto Sales
💪 This isn’t your average Super Duty — it’s a Platinum Powerhouse built to impress!
✅ 6.7L Power Stroke Turbo Diesel – Proven power & reliability
✅ 351,785 KM – Meticulously maintained, runs and drives beautifully
✅ Professionally Raptor-Lined All Around – Durable, rugged finish that looks amazing
✅ Air Lift Bags w/ Onboard Compressor – Ultimate towing stability and comfort
✅ 190L Titan Fuel Tank – Extended range for long hauls
✅ Five Star Kickback Mud Flaps – Premium protection with style
✅ Fender Flares – Aggressive stance & extra coverage
✅ 2.5” Level Kit – Perfect lift and ride balance
✅ Upgraded Light Bar – Bright visibility for night driving or work sites
💎 Platinum Luxury Package:
Heated & Cooled Leather Seats
Power Sunroof
Premium Sony Audio System
Power-Folding Tow Mirrors
Navigation, Backup Camera & Remote Start
🧽 Exceptionally clean for its age — inside and out!
You can tell this truck was cared for with pride. Tough, stylish, and ready to work or play.
🚨 Don’t miss out — clean, loaded F-350 Platinums like this don’t last long!
📞 Message Platinum Auto Sales today to schedule a viewing or test drive.
#PlatinumAutoSales #FordF350 #PowerStroke #DieselLife #TruckNation #RaptorLined #NovaApprovedDEALER PERMIT # 4744
FRESH MB SAFETY
200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CARFAX available
LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC
All trades considered
Extended Warranty available
Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS
MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4
REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!
Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).
