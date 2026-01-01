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2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

310,381 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

4WD SuperCab 158" XLT

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14087409

2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

4WD SuperCab 158" XLT

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
310,381KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fd8x3b63geb36097

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 310,381 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

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204-255-XXXX

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204-255-1297

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The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW