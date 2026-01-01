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2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
4WD SuperCab 158" XLT
2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
4WD SuperCab 158" XLT
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
310,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FD8X3B63GEB36097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 310,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
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204-255-XXXX(click to show)
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The Car Guy Inc
204-255-1297
2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW