2016 Ford Transit
T-350 156" 9950 GVWR DRW
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 202,574 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- New MB safety
- Single owner unit
- Mileage; 202,574 Kms
- 3.7L V6 gas engine
- CLEAN CAR FAX!!!
- Very well maintained; consistent service records through the Carfax right from brand new
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you!
Vehicle Features
204-688-1001