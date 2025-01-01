2016 Ford Transit

Menu
<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB safety</p><p>- Single owner unit</p><p>- Mileage; 202,574 Kms</p><p>- 3.7L V6 gas engine</p><p>- <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>CLEAN CAR FAX!!!</strong></span></p><p>- Very well maintained; consistent service records through the Carfax right from brand new</p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you!</p>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

VIN 1FDSF8ZM7GKB21274

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 202,574 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- New MB safety

- Single owner unit

- Mileage; 202,574 Kms

- 3.7L V6 gas engine

- CLEAN CAR FAX!!!

- Very well maintained; consistent service records through the Carfax right from brand new

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Steel Wheels

Auxiliary Audio Input

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

